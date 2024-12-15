Nirvan Khan’s birthday bash was a star-studded affair, hosted at his aunt Arpita Khan Sharma’s newly launched restaurant, Mercii, in Mumbai. Born on December 15, 2000, Nirvan is the son of Sohail Khan and Seema Kiran Sajdeh. The event, celebrating his 24th birthday, saw an impressive guest list, with family and friends coming together to mark the occasion. Among the attendees were Salman Khan, rumoured couple Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Kartik Aaryan, Aryan Khan, Bhavana Pandey and many other notable celebrities. Nirvan Khan and Alfia Jafry Spotted Together; Old Reddit Post About Their Dating Rumours Goes Viral (Watch Video).
Arpita Khan Sharma & Nirvan Khan
View this post on Instagram
Bhavana Pandey, Yohan Khan, Seema Kiran Sajdeh
View this post on Instagram
Salman Khan
View this post on Instagram
Bobby Deol & Tanya Deol
View this post on Instagram
Suhana Khan
View this post on Instagram
Agastya Nanda & Ibrahim Ali Khan
View this post on Instagram
Kartik Aaryan
View this post on Instagram
Aryan Khan
View this post on Instagram
Orry
View this post on Instagram
Warda Khan Nadiadwala & Sajid Nadiadwala
View this post on Instagram
Tusshar Kapoor
View this post on Instagram
