Bollywood actor Salman Khan, on Friday, shared a throwback emotional video of actor Akshay Kumar and wished him good luck. Taking to Instagram, Salman shared the video on his stories which he captioned, " I just came across something that I thought that I must share with ev1. God bless you akki, truly amazing, felt so good seeing this. Keep fit, keep working n may god always be with you brother. @akshaykumar." Akshay Kumar Might Return As Raju in Hera Pheri 3 - Reports.

Talking about the video, in the clip, Akshay could be seen getting emotional after he heard an audio message from his sister Alka Bhatia. Addressing the Khiladi actor as Raju, she said in Punjabi, "I just remembered while chatting with someone that the festival of Rakhi is on August 11. You stood beside me at all times, good and bad. From being a father, and friend to a brother, you played all roles for me. Thank you for everything." Akshay Kumar Confirms His Exit from Hera Pheri 3, Apologises to Fans (View Tweet).

Salman Khan's Instagram Story:

Salman Khan's Instagram

The emotional clip was from the singing reality show Superstar Singer 2 where Akshay Kumar arrived during the promotions of his family entertainer film Raksha Bandhan.

Check Out The OG Video:

Helmed by Aanand L Rai Raksha Bandhan starred Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles and gathered decent responses from the audience.

Akshay will be next seen in director Raj Mehta's upcoming film Selfiee alongside Emraan Hashmi, which is all set to hit the theatres on February 24, 2023. Apart from that, he also has an action thriller Bade Miyan Chote Miyan opposite Tiger Shroff.

Salman, on the other hand, will be next seen in a family entertainer film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and an action thriller film Tiger 3 opposite Katrina Kaif which is all set to hit the theatres on the occasion of Diwali 2023.