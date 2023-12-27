It was party time for hundreds of Salman Khan fans who had gathered outside the superstar's residence on Wednesday to wish him on his 58th birthday. The Tiger 3 star acknowledged their greetings a little after 7 pm when he appeared on the balcony of his Bandra home dressed in a grey T-shirt and denims. Salman obliged the sea of fans with a salaam, a namaste, and a wave here and there and many flying kisses. Salman Khan Waves at Fans Outside Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai on His 58th Birthday (View Pics).

The actor looked visibly emotional as he greeted an ecstatic crowd that welcomed the star with hooting and a round of applause. He was accompanied by his father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan. "Thank you everyone!" Salman captioned a video montage of him greeting the crowd on his Instagram Stories. "Salman, I love you!", "Bhaijaan", and "Lots of love" were some of the fans' messages that one was able to decipher in the cheers of the hundreds of people. Salman Khan Birthday Special: Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Tiger 3, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo – Superstar's Top 5 Box Office Grossers of All-Time!

If the noise was deafening, the flashlights of the fans' smartphones capturing the superstar's annual appearance ritual on his birthday were blinding. Mumbai Police personnel were stationed outside Galaxy Apartments for crowd control as fans waited behind the barricades. Fans from across cities had lined up around the building from early hours of the day to catch a glimpse of the superstar. Some fans even carried huge posters of the superstar to wish him on his special day.

In the afternoon, a bunch of fans were singing and dancing to the song "Bhai Ka Birthday Hai" from the superstar's film Antim: The Final Truth on the road. One of the fans held a placard that read 'Coming From Kerala to meet the one n only GOAT Megastar Salman Khan Happiest Birthday Ma Love' as she waited to catch a glimpse of her favourite actor. His colleagues Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn, Kajol, and Sonam Kapoor also wished the actor on social media.

Salman had returned to Mumbai late Tuesday (Dec 26) night to celebrate his birthday with family and friends. In a double celebration, the actor rang in his birthday with friends and family at midnight alongside his niece Ayat, who turned four the same day. The party was attended by Bobby Deol, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh and Shilpa Shetty. Besides Tiger 3, this year Salman also starred in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The actor currently hosts reality TV show Bigg Boss 17. On the film front, Salman will reunite with his Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director Karan Johar on a project.