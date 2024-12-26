Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 26 (ANI): On the eve of Salman Khan's birthday, the makers of his upcoming film Sikandar delighted fans by unveiling his look from the project.

The poster features a suited Salman carrying a spear, offering fans a glimpse of his rugged appearance. However, his full face remains partially obscured.

Salman shared the poster on Instagram, announcing that the film's teaser will be unveiled on his birthday, December 27.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by A.R. Murugadoss, Sikandar promises to be a cinematic spectacle blending action, drama, and emotion. The film is slated for release on Eid 2025.

A few months ago, Salman shared a picture from the sets of Sikandar.

In the image, Salman, dressed in a light blue shirt, is seen smiling at a nearby screen. Film producer Sajid Nadiadwala and director Murugadoss are also pictured, sharing a laugh with him.

"Looking forward to #Eid2025 with team #Sikandar. #SajidNadiadwala's #SikandarDirected by @a.r.murugadoss. Releasing in cinemas EID 2025," Salman captioned the post.

In May 2024, the production house officially announced on social media that Rashmika Mandanna would star alongside Salman in the film.

"Welcoming the fabulous @rashmika_mandanna to star opposite @beingsalmankhan in #Sikandar! Can't wait for their on-screen magic to unfold on EID 2025!" read the announcement.

Rashmika also shared her excitement on Instagram Stories, writing, "You guys have been asking me for an update for a long time, and here it is. Surprise!! I'm truly grateful and honoured to be a part of Sikandar."

In addition to Sikandar, Salman will also appear in Kick 2 in the coming months. (ANI)

