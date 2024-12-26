Born on December 27, 1965, Salman Khan, often referred to as Bollywood’s Bhaijaan, is one of the most iconic and enduring stars of Indian cinema. The eldest son of renowned screenwriter Salim Khan and Sushila Charak (later known as Salma Khan), Salman grew up in a family steeped in the arts, alongside his siblings Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, Alvira Khan and Arpita Khan. He made his acting debut with a supporting role in Biwi Ho To Aisi (1988), but it was his lead role in Maine Pyar Kiya (1989) that catapulted him to stardom. Over the years, Salman has delivered numerous blockbusters and established himself as one of Bollywood’s most bankable and beloved actors. Salman’s songs didn’t just entertain, they became cultural staples, defining an era of Bollywood music. From love-struck melodies like “Mere Rang Mein Rangne Wali” to vibrant dance numbers like “Jaanam Samjha Karo”, his music continues to bridge generations of fans. Happy Birthday Salman Khan Images and HD Wallpapers for Free Download: Happy 59th Birthday to Bollywood’s Bhaijaan! HD Photos and Pictures to Share on WhatsApp.

As Salman Khan turns a year older on December 27, 2024, let's take a nostalgic trip down memory lane to revisit some of his most iconic songs. Known for his boy-next-door charm and impeccable screen presence, Salman's musical hits became timeless treasures for Bollywood fans. From romantic ballads to foot-tapping dance numbers, these songs still evoke fond memories. As the superstar celebrates his birthday, these unforgettable tracks remind us why Salman Khan remains one of the most beloved icons of Indian cinema.

‘Mere Rang Mein Rangne Wali’ from ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’ (1989)

‘O Oh Jaane Jaana’ from ‘Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya’ (1998)

‘Madhosh Dil Ki Dhadkan’ from ‘Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai’ (1998)

‘Jaanam Samjha Karo’ Title Track (1999)

‘Fevicol Se’ from ‘Dabangg 2’ (2012)

As the superstar of Bollywood celebrates another milestone in his illustrious journey, we wish him a very happy birthday, filled with love, laughter, and continued success. Here’s to many more years of blockbuster movies, chart-topping songs and cherished memories! Happy Birthday, Salman Khan!

