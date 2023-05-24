Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 24 (ANI): Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan loves making her family members feel special, especially on their important occasions.

As it's her mother Vrinda's birthday on Tuesday, the 'Devdas' star made sure to celebrate her special day together.

Taking to Instagram, Aishwarya dropped an adorable picture from her mother's birthday celebration. In the image, Aishwarya is seen hugging her mother and daughter Aaradhya as they get ready to cut a heart-shaped chocolate cake.

"DEAREST DARLING MOMMYYY- DODDAAA... HAPPY BIRTHDAY and LOVE YOU (heart emojis) GOD BLESS YOU ALWAYS WITH MUCH HAPPINESS, PEACE, BEST HEALTH, JOY, BLISS, LOVE AND ALL HIS TRUEST BLESSINGS," Aishwarya captioned the post.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CsmCVQ4odVC/?hl=en

Fans also chimed in the comment section to wish Aishwarya's mom on her birthday.

"Beautiful.. Mom's are special," a social media user commented.

"So sweet," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Aishwarya recently returned to India after stunning fans with her appearance at Cannes 2023. She walked the red carpet in a mystical hooded gown. She strode the carpet in a unique Sophie Couture creation with lightweight aluminium details, shimmering embellishments and a signature cinched corset. Aishwarya's hooded look is from the label's Cannes Capsule Collection. It came with a huge black bow cinched at the waist.

Speaking of her films, she was last seen in Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan 2'. It is is the sequel to the 2022 film. Actor Kamal Haasan has lent his voice to the film's narration. Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman composed the music for the film. 'Ponniyin Selvan 1', the period saga has already earned over Rs 150 crore at the box office worldwide.

Besides Aishwarya, actors Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prakash Raj, Jayaram, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Parthiban, and Vikram Prabhu reprise their roles in the second instalment of the epic drama that narrates the story of the Chola Dynasty.

The film is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy's five-part novel series of the same name. (ANI)

