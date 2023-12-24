Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 24 (ANI): Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone on Saturday night attended the Mumbai Police annual event Umang in Mumbai.

Several pictures and videos of the 'Pathaan' co-stars surfaced on social media.

SRK looked stylish as he donned a black suit over a white shirt. However, the actor skipped the red carpet. He completed his look with black shades.

Deepika, on the other hand, looked extremely gorgeous in a blue high-neck saree. She kept her makeup heavy and tied her hair into a bun.

Apart from them, celebs like Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Shehnaaz Gill, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ranbir Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Bobby Deol, Kirti Sanon, Tiger Shroff, Mrunal Thakur, Jackie Shroff, Vijay Varma and Janhvi Kapoor among others also attended the star-studded event.

Meanwhile on the work front, SRK's recently released film 'Dunki' received a flying start at the box office.

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film also starred Taapsee Pannu, Boman Irani and Vicky Kaushal in pivotal roles.

Dunki has been co-written by Abhijat Joshi, Rajkumar Hirani, and Kanika Dhillon. It is a heartwarming tale of four friends Manu, Sukhi, Buggu, and Balli who dream of settling down in London for a better life but have to undertake an arduous yet life-changing journey to reach their goal.

Talking about Deepika, she will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's aerial action thriller film 'Fighter' opposite Hrithik Roshan.

She also has 'Kalki 2898 AD' opposite Prabhas in her kitty. (ANI)

