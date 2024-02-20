Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 20 (ANI): Actors Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji on Tuesday evening arrived at the Dada Saheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards in Mumbai.

The duo even posed together on the red carpet. Interestingly, they twinned in black.

Also Read | Britney Spears Shuts Down Rumours of Reconciliation With Ex Paul Richard Soliz; Pop Icon Says 'Being Single Is Awesome'.

SRK opted for a black suit that he paired with a black shirt and black pants. On the other hand, Rani wore a stunning black saree.

In no time, SRK and Rani's pictures went viral, leaving fans nostalgic.

Also Read | Article 370: PM Narendra Modi Talks About Yami Gautam's Upcoming Political Drama, Actress REACTS! (Watch Video).

"Hayee...Rahul and Tina together," a fan commented.

"Kuch Kuch Hota Hai vibes," another one wrote.

SRK and Rani share a great bond. They have worked together in several films like 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna', 'Paheli', 'Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega' and 'Veer Zaara'.

The duo recently surprised fans by attending a special screening of 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' on its 25th anniversary.

During the interaction, SRK lauded filmmaker Karan Johar for making a film like 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' at the age of 24.

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter) SRK's fan club shared a video in which the 'Chak De India' actor could be heard saying, "I just want to say something which is very important to me that you know when I joined the film industry I made some friends who are now family, Mr. Yash Chopra, Mr. Yash Johar, Karan's late dad and he was my friend actually more than Karan. He was my friend and my friend's son is Karan who was 24 years old when he made Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. He has taken this company to great heights, very proud of him as a friend's son." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)