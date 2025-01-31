Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 30 (ANI): Shanaya Kapoor has completed the first schedule of her debut film, 'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan'. The actress shared a series of behind-the-scenes pictures from the set, giving fans a glimpse of her exciting journey.

The actress, on Thursday, took to her Instagram account to post a series of pictures from the film's set. In one of the photos, she posed looking away from the camera, while another showed her getting her makeup done. She also shared a picture of a clapboard and a cake with the film's name and "schedule wrap" written on it.

Along with the pictures, the actor added a caption that read, "Special."

Soon after, her friends Navya Nanda, and Khushi Kapoor, and Ananya Panday's mother, Bhavana Pandey, reacted to the post with red heart emojis.

Directed by Santosh Singh, 'Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan' stars Shanaya Kapoor alongside Vikrant Massey in lead roles. The film is produced by Mini Films. The makers had earlier announced the project in October last year while sharing a picture of Shanaya and Vikrant from the set.

"Love is Blind... or is it the blind love? What is extraordinary is falling in love! Mini Films brings to you Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan, a contemporary take on romance and ghosting. Join us on this unforgettable journey of love and incredible music," read the caption of the post.

The film is set to release in 2025, and Shanaya's fans are already eager to see her take on her debut role in this intriguing love story. (ANI)

