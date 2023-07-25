Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25 (ANI): Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' is one of the favourite films of actor Sharvari. The film was released in 2003 and also starred Preity Zinta and Saif Ali Khan.

Expressing her love for Nikkhil Advani's hit directorial, Sharvari said, "...Kal Ho Naa Ho is my absolute favourite and I think I have watched it more than 20 times. It is a cult film for all of us 90s kids and no party or occasion was complete until we danced to the popular songs of KHNH. In fact, in my growing up years, I remember learning the hook steps of KHNH songs and then showing it off at parties. I do it even now."

"And not just the music, but even the dialogues of the movie have stayed with me. My favourite one is 'Jiyo! Khush Raho! Muskurao.. Kya pata Kal ho na ho!'. This dialogue spoke about self love, self care and happiness and I think it was way ahead of its time," she added.

Interestingly, Sharvari has now teamed up with 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' director Nikkhil Advani on the film 'Vedaa', which also stars John Abraham and Tamannaah Bhatia.

'Vedaa' is directed by Nikkhil Advani and written by Aseem Arora, and is produced by Zee Studios, Emmay Entertainment, and JA Entertainment. In the movie, John will be seen playing a mentor to Sharvari and it promises some exciting action sequences. (ANI)

