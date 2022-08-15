New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): Actor Shefali Shah has bagged the Best Actor (Female) award at the latest edition of the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM).

She won the prestigious award for her performance in 'Jalsa'.

Taking to her social media, Shefali shared a video from the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2022. In the clip, she is seen going up on the stage for receiving the award in a beautiful saree. She even gave a heartfelt speech while receiving the award.

""OMGGGGG OMGGGGG OMGGGGG this is truly a #JALSA and I owe it to @abundantiaent #SureshTriveni @primevideoin @iffmelbourne @balanvidya @tseries.official @tseriesfilms @ivikramix @shikhaarif.sharma #BhushanKumar @caprichai21 @mondsouza2812 #Tulsea @pallavisymons @sandhyabellarae @imraj_gupta @surya.kasibhatla @shafin_patel_official @kashish_rizwan," Shefali captioned the clip.

Suresh Triveni has helmed the Prime Video's project, which also features Vidya Balan, Manav Kaul, Rohini Hattangadi, Vidhatri Bandi, Shrikant Mohan Yadav, Shafeen Patel, and Surya Kasibhatla. Apart from 'Jalsa', Shefali enthralled the audience with her performances in 'Human' and 'Darlings' as well.

Shefali described 2022 as a "creatively satisfying year."

"Personally, 2022 has been an amazing and creatively satisfying year so far, as I got to work on some of the most stimulating stories and movies. With such great stories- be it Jalsa, Human or Darlings, each piece of content this year has made me want to work 10x more. I am soooo happy that the audience is embracing such diverse content and showering me with so much love," she said.

In the upcoming days, Shefali is all set to come up with more interesting projects such as 'Delhi Crime 2' and 'Doctor G'.Delhi Crime Season 2 will release on Netflix on August 26. The first season of the show written and directed by Richie Mehta, was based on the Delhi police's investigation of the 2012 Delhi gang rape. Tanuj Chopra has been credited as the showrunner and director of Season 2.

'Doctor G' will feature Shefali as Dr Nandini. The film also stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Rakul Preet Singh. It is touted as a social comedy and will be out on December 3. (ANI)

