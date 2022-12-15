Punjabi actor Shehnaaz Gill on Thursday shared a string of adorable videos with Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa's baby boy, Laksh. Taking to Instagram, Shehnaaz shared the post which she captioned, "gola gola gola mela pala bacha nona bache ko raat nini aa rhi thi phir bhi maine pareshaan kiya pappiya kar kr ke." Shehnaaz Gill Playing With Bharti Singh's Son Is All Things Cute! (Watch Video).

In the videos, Shehnaaz is seen holding Laksh and making cute faces at him. Soon after she dropped the videos, fans flooded the comment section with red heart emoticons and cute messages. "Hayee kinna cute hai," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "Cutest Ever Our Precious Sweetheart Shehnaaz." "Awww ale ale so cute hai baby," another fan commented. Shehnaaz Gill on Indian Idol 13: I Ran Away From My House To Fulfill My Dreams.

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Bharti and Harsh welcomed their first child, a baby boy on April 3, 2022. The comedian announced her pregnancy in December on her YouTube channel LOL Life Of Limbachiyaa by uploading a video titled Hum Maa Banne Wale Hai. Bharti and Haarsh tied the knot on December 3, 2017, in an intimate ceremony in Goa.

Meanwhile, on Sidharth Shukla's birth anniversary, Shehnaaz took to her Instagram handle and posted an image of Sidharth in which he could be seen smiling and wearing a white shirt and black blazer. Sharing the picture, she wrote, "i will see you again. 12 12." Sidharth and Shehnaz grew close to each other when they were in the Bigg Boss house, though they never officially acknowledged being a couple. Sidharth later won that same season in 2020.

On the work front, Shehnaaz will be next seen in the family entertainer film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Salman Khan and in an upcoming comedy film 100 Percent opposite Riteish Deshmukh, John Abraham and Nora Fatehi.