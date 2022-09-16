Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 16 (ANI): It's working parent's day today and to mark the occasion, Shilpa Shetty Kundra dropped an adorable picture with her family on social media.

Shilpa took her Instagram story and shared a picture featuring her Husband Raj Kundra, and her kids- Viaan and Samisha.

Also Read | Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral Security to Cost Rs 59 Crores in Indian Rupees.

Along with the photo she wrote, "Our parents were working when we were younger... they rarely had this luxury. But, every day that I can spend quality time with my kids, despite all my commitments - is a boon for me. It fills my heart with gratitude to be able to become a kid again with them. Here's to celebrating every parent who is working towards giving their children a better life... Financially, emotionally, physically, and mentally. Make sure to give your parents a tight hug today!"

Meanwhile, on the work front, the 'Dhadkan' actor was recently seen in an action comedy film 'Nikamma' alongside Abhimanyu Dasani and Shirley Setia.

Also Read | Jogi Full Movie in HD Leaked on TamilRockers & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Diljit Dosanjh's Film Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?.

She will soon be making her grand OTT debut with Rohit Shetty's upcoming web series 'Indian Police Force' alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi, which will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. The film aims to pay an ode to the "selfless service, unconditional commitment, and fierce patriotism" of police personnel across the country. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)