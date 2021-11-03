Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra has joined hands with producer Anubhav Sinha to come up with a film that will be headlined by Indian and international actors. Mishra and Sinha's second collaboration is an Indo-American project and will be shot across two continents. Without revealing more details about the film, Mishra said, "We (Sinha and Mishra) have a good story at hand. We are able to see that this is a novel idea and if told right, the film will get cinephiles from across the globe discussing it. I can't wait to start the film." Bheed: After Badhaai Do, Bhumi Pednekar And Rajkummar Rao Team Up Again For Anubhav Sinha’s Film; Shooting To Start From November.

As per a statement, the new project is a relationship drama, which will most probably go on floors by mid next year. Sinha also expressed his happiness on collaborating with Mishra on the particular yet-to-be-titled project. "As a producer, my hunt is always to find fresh ideas that push the envelope. Sudhir bhai brings to each piece of cinema his distinct voice that makes the film so unique. I am extremely keen to start the project and we soon get into pre-production," he said. Hansal Mehta To Direct Aditya Rawal And Zahan Kapoor In Faraaz, Produced By Anubhav Sinha And Bhushan Kumar (Watch Video).

Speaking of the cast, currently, Polish, Korean, Japanese and Swedish talents are being reached out to by the production house.

