Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 6 (ANI): Actors Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel and director Anil Sharma graced the musical night event of ‘Gadar 2’ in Ghaziabad.

Sunny took to Instagram to share glimpses from the event.

He captioned the post, “#TaraSingh ka Dil Dilliwaalon ne Jeet Kiya! Thank you for all the love for #Gadar2, see you in cinemas on 11th August.”

Sunny wore a sea-green kurta with a white turban, while Ameesha donned a yellow kurta with orange palazzos, both channelling their characters in the film.

The co-stars also set the stage on fire with their dance performances on the song, ‘Main Nikla Gaddi Leke’.

Singer Udit Narayan also attended the event and sang songs from the movies.

Recently, Sunny shared the trailer on Instagram and captioned it, “Apne parivaar aur desh ke liye, ek baar phir se Gadar machayega Tara Singh! On the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, presenting you all with #Gadar2Trailer. The trailer is out now! (Link in bio) #Gadar2 aa rahi hai bade parde par lagane iss Independence Day! Cinemas mein 11th August se.”

With amazing performances and powerful dialogues, and the iconic hand pump, the three-minute-long trailer showcases Tara Singh and Sakeena's legacy, set amidst the tumultuous ‘Crush India Movement’ of 1971 and Tara Singh going all the way to Pakistan to save his kid, Charan Jeet Singh (played by Utkrash Sharma) from the Pakistani Army.

Helmed by Anil Sharma, the film stars Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel and Utkarsh Sharma in the lead roles. Before releasing the official teaser online, the makers of the film attached the teaser with 'Gadar: Ek Prem Katha' which was re-released in the theatres on June 9.

Director Anil Sharma said, "We are excited about bringing back a story that epitomizes patriotism, intense action, a heartwarming father-son bond, and a love story that transcends all boundaries." (ANI)

