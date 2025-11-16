Los Angeles [US], November 16 (ANI): Emmy-winning comedy writer Dan McGrath, best known for his credits on classic animated series like 'The Simpsons' and 'Mission Hill', has passed away at 61.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, McGrath died on November 14 at the NYU Langone Hospital in Brooklyn after suffering a stroke. His sister, Gail McGrath Garabadian, also confirmed the news in a Facebook post, remembering her brother as a "special man."

"We lost my incredible brother Danny, yesterday. He was a special man, one of a kind. An incredible son, brother, uncle and friend. Our hearts are broken," she wrote.

Born on July 20, 1964, in Brooklyn, Dan McGrath completed his studies from the Regis High School and Harvard University, where he served as the vice president of 'The Harvard Lampoon' and also as a prolific theatre director, as stated by his online obituary. He famously wrote for 'Saturday Night Live', which earned an Emmy nomination in 1992. At that time, he frequently collaborated with Chris Farley and Adam Sandler.

It was finally McGrath's work in the 1997 episode "Homer's Phobia" from 'The Simpsons' that got him the prestigious Emmy Award.

The particular episode featured director John Waters as a gay antiques dealer, who is befriended by Marge. After she brings him home, Homer is seen dissociating and doing everything to keep Bart away.

Some other standout episodes of McGrath include 'Boy-Scoutz 'n the Hood', 'The Devil and Homer Simpson', and 'Time and Punishment'.

McGrath's other writing credits are 'Mission Hill', 'King of the Hill', 'Sammy', 'The PJs', and 'Muppets Tonight'. The comedy writer is survived by his mother, Eleanor; brothers, Peter and Michael; sister, Gail; and wife, Caroline, as per Variety. (ANI)

