Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 2 (ANI): Actors Alisha Parveen, Anuraj Chahal, and Aditi Bhagat talked about their roles in the fictional drama 'Udaariyaan', which is all set to take a 20-year leap. In the show, Alisha will be portraying the role of Alia Randhawa, Anuraj will be seen as Armaan Gill and Aditi taking on the character of Aasmaa Dhillon.

The story, which started with the cast of Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta has reached to third generation where Alia is the daughter of Nehmat, played by Twinkle Arora and Ekam, portrayed by Hitesh Bharadwaj. However, Alia considers her mother her greatest adversary. On the other hand, Aasmaa is raised in Canada and loves her country India. While Armaan is a 25-year-old guy who holds a special place in Alia’s heart.

Also Read | Jailer Showcase: Rajinikanth Oozes Swag in Nelson Dilipkumar's Upcoming Film (Watch Trailer Video).

‘Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho’ actor Alisha, essaying the role of Alia said, “I am excited about playing the role of Alia, a feisty and rebellious girl, who thinks that the solution to all her problems is flying to Canada. I am very grateful for the channel’s faith in my talent. I hope the show continues to receive love from the audience after the leap.”

While talking about his role, Anuraj said, “Being part of ‘Udaariyaan’, a show that garnered tremendous appreciation, feels like a blessing. After experimenting in theatre and featuring in music videos for years, I’ve earned the opportunity to be on my first television show. Having lived in Chandigarh for a long time now, shooting for this show in the city feels that I’m home doing what I love.”

Also Read | Guns & Gulaabs Trailer Launch: Dulquer Salmaan Arrives in Style and Poses With Gun; Says Sita Ramam Is His DDLJ (Watch Video).

‘Spy Bahu’ fame Aditi, who is playing the role of Aasmaa in the show revealed, “As an actor, I’m always looking for roles that challenge me and speak to the general consciousness. I’m delighted that the character of Aasmaa came to me and I’m looking forward to enlivening this ambitious girl from Canada, who harbours India in her heart. Here’s hoping that the show amasses even more love after the leap.”

‘Udaariyaan’ airs on Colors. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)