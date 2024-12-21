Anupamaa is one of the most popular television shows in India. The Star Plus serial starring Rupali Ganguly has managed to keep audiences glued to their screens with its engaging storylines and twists. However, recently, the show has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. Many actors left Anupamaa after the show underwent a 15-year leap that changed the storylines and character relationships. Just a day ago, news surfaced online that actress Alisha Parveen, who played Raahi in the show, also quit Anupamaa, leaving everyone shocked. The actress has now offered a clarification over her sudden exit. ‘For Now, Anuj’s Chapter Is Closed’: ‘Anupamaa’ Star Gaurav Khanna Aka Anuj Kapadia Quits Rupali Ganguly’s Show, Hints at Future Plans.

Alisha Parveen Removed From ‘Anupamaa’?

Alisha Parveen took to her Instagram stories on Friday (December 20) to issue a statement offering clarity on her sudden exit from the show. She wrote, "Hello everyone. I didn't quit the show #Anupamaa but I don't know the reason why this happened. Everything was good, but I don't know why this suddenly happened, it was shocking for me, too." Thanking fans for showering so much love on her character, Raahi, the actress wrote, "I am so grateful to being a part of the show. I worked so hard for the character but I dont know what happened."

Alisha Parveen Aka Raahi on Quitting ‘Anupamaa’

(Photo Credits: @mealishaparveen/ Instagram)

Concluding her note, she wrote, "Thank you everyone who loved me. I will miss this show from the depth of my heart." Alisha Parveen spoke to IndiaForums and confirmed her exit. She said, "Yes, I am quitting the show." The announcement comes as a big shock to viewers, as Alisha's character played an important role in the show's storyline. She also developed a significant fanbase, who are now left devastated by the news. ‘Please Be Kind’: ‘Anupamaa’ Actor Rupali Ganguly Shares Cryptic Post Amid Feud With Step-Daughter Esha Verma.

Alisha Parveen’s Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alisha Parveen (@mealishaparveen)

If the latest reports are to be believed, Alisha Parveen will be replaced by Kundali Bhagya, fame Adrija Roy as the new Raahi. The shocking news comes after actor Gaurav Khanna's (Anuj Kapadia) departure from the Rajan Shahi show.

