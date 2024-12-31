Rajan Shahi, the producer behind popular TV shows Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, recently addressed the topic of ousting actors from his shows. His comments come after actress Alisha Parveen's shocking and unexpected exit from Anupamaa, where she was replaced overnight, causing a stir. Similarly, YRKKH stars Pratiksha Honmukhe and Shehzada Dhami were also ousted from the show. In a recent interview with Telly Times, Rajan explained the reasons behind removing lead actors. However, his remarks did not sit well with actors Shehzada Dhami and Arjit Taneja. ‘Anupamaa’: Alisha Parveen Shares Frustration Over Sudden Exit From Rupali Ganguly’s Show, Says ‘Don’t Know Why This Happened’.

Shehzada Dhami and Arjit Taneja Slam Rajan Shahi

TV actors Arjit Taneja and Shehzada Dhami criticised Rajan Shahi for his remarks. In a recent podcast on The Ashoke Pandit Show's YouTube channel, Rajan Shahi emphasised, "Nobody is above the show." He explained that broadcasters invest heavily in the series and that any actor displaying indiscipline will be asked to leave. Rajan indirectly referenced the ousting of Pratiksha Honmukhe and Shehzada Dhami, mentioning he had removed two lead actors for disrespectful behaviour. He also spoke about Alisha Parveen’s exit, stating he wanted to preserve the actor’s dignity. Was Actor Shehzada Dhami Forced to Change Seats for Rajan Shahi at an Award Show? Organiser Issues Clarification (LatestLY Exclusive).

Arjit Taneja and Shehzada Dhami's Post Targeting Rajan Shahi

(Photo Credits: Instagram)

While Shehzada mocked Rajan Shahi by saying, "Isko koi doctor ke pass like jao" (someone take him to a doctor), Arijit Taneja wrote on social media, "That’s one side of the story. And howcome all the actors are wrong and he is a saint ? Because actors are an easy target and this guy is GOD!".

FYI, Pratiksha Honmukhe and Shehzada Dhami were reportedly ousted from Rajan Shahi’s shows due to allegations of unprofessionalism. Although both actors remained quiet about their exit, rumours suggested they were in a relationship.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 31, 2024 12:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).