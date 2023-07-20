Ahead of the premiere of Bawaal on Prime Video, you must check out these sizzling hot pics of the film’s lead pair – Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. The two have set internet on fire with their chemistry in the recent photoshoot. The duo shared monochrome pics on Instagram and we bet, you wouldn’t be able to take your eyes off them. From their styling to their cosy poses, Varun and Janhvi have certainly created ‘Bawaal’ online. Janhvi oozed glamour in a strapless short dress, whereas her co-star Varun looked dapper in casuals. Bawaal Movie: Review, Cast, Plot, Trailer, Streaming Date- All You Need To Know About Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Prime Video Film!

Varun Dhawan & Janhvi Kapoor’s Photoshoot

