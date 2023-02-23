Kottayam (Kerala) [India], February 23 (ANI): Veteran Film Maker Saeed Akhtar Mirza has been appointed as the New Chaiman for the K R Narayanan Film Institute, Kottayam, Kerala.

Mirza, who is one of the prominent faces of Indian parallel cinema, will be replacing veteran auteur Adoor Gopalakrishnan, who resigned from his post last month due to controversies and alleged cast remarks.

Speaking about his new appointment, Mirza said, " I am aware of the issues at the Institution, Adoor is a good friend of mine, he left now, but it is a national Institution and someone has to take care of it.

"There will dialogues with the students and faculties. Let's talk and find out a solution for the issues. Minister Bindu and Chief Minister is very encouraging," he continued.

Meanwhile, Higher Education Minister Bindu added, "Former chairman of Pune film Institute and veteran film Institute has been appointed and we are so lucky to have him here as the chairman."

A student of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Mirza was born in 1943, in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

He started his career as a documentary film maker in 1976 and is also the maker of notable parallel films such as 'Mohan Joshi Hazir Ho!', 'Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyoon Aata Hai', 'Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro' and 'Naseem', which won two National Film Awards in 1996. (ANI)

