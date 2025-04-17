Kochi (Kerala) [India], April 17 (ANI): Malayalam film actress Vincy Aloshious has filed a formal complaint against actor Shine Tom Chacko, accusing him of misbehaving on the set of the film 'Suthravakyam' while allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

The complaint was filed with the Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce and the Malayalam film industry's internal complaint committee.

Vincy, who is known for her roles in films like 'Rekha', 'Vikruthi', and 'Jana Gana Mana', revealed her discomfort in an Instagram video, sharing that the actor's behaviour, particularly on the sets of 'Suthravakyam', was inappropriate and unprofessional.

In the video, Vincy shared her experience and expressed that she would no longer work with individuals who misuse substances such as alcohol or drugs.

The actress clarified her position after her earlier statements at an anti-drug awareness campaign garnered mixed reactions online.

In the video, she explained that her decision to avoid working with drug users stemmed from an unpleasant experience with a co-actor.

While she did not initially name the actor, she later filed the complaint following support from the office bearers of AMMA (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists).

In the video, Vincy said, "Some days back, at an anti-drug campaign, I made a statement that I will not work with people I know who use drugs. After that, there were several comments questioning my statement, and I felt the need to clarify why I made it. I am doing this video to make my stand clear."

Vincy went on to describe specific incidents that made her feel uncomfortable during the shoot. She alleged that the actor, who was the lead artiste in the film, misbehaved with her and a fellow colleague while under the influence of drugs.

One such incident, she said, involved the actor offering to accompany her to fix a wardrobe malfunction in front of the entire crew. Vincy found the offer inappropriate and difficult to accept.

She further shared an unsettling incident where the actor was seen using a white powder, which she suspected to be drugs, during a scene rehearsal.

"He was spitting some kind of white powder onto the table, which was very evident that he was using drugs on set," Vincy said, adding that despite her discomfort, she continued working on the film because of the actor's prominent role in it.

She also mentioned that the production team was aware of the situation, and while the director had addressed the issue, they proceeded with the shoot, as the actor was central to the movie's success.

The Kerala Film Chamber of Commerce, a significant body in the state's film industry, will now review the complaint filed by Vincy. (ANI)

