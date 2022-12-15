Mumbai, December 14: If you've ever stayed in a hostel, you'd understand the joy of coming back home to delicious home-cooked meals. Many of us have, and we can totally relate to a new screenshot of a daughter's chat with her family going viral. Hostel life has its own perks, but the food is nothing compared to our 'Ghar ka khana'! Recently, netizens were taken aback by a screenshot of a viral chat on social media, where a girl returning home sent a list of things she'd like on the menu when she returned home from her hostel. On many levels, it's relatable! WATCH: Dad Jumps In to Join Daughter Dancing Without Partner on Stage; Viral Video Leaves Netizens in Awe.

In the photo, she is seen asking her parents to have a menu of the list of things she mentioned - date-wise! The menu had everything from fish tikkas, kebabs, biryani to even a Nutella cheesecake! "Daughter is coming home on 16th evening after five months. Hostel (and hers is a Vaishnav one) really makes kids bhukkad-Bhikhari!" her father wrote.

Check The Tweet Here

This tweet has sparked hilarious reactions online. While some said they could relate to the deprivation of good food in hostels, some expressed how lucky she is to have a family who is ready to "oblige".

Check Out The Reactions Here

So Wholesome!

Hilarious!

Relatable!

Well, this truly is a wholesome post on Twitter and only goes on to prove that there's nothing better than the love of family. And, of course, 'Ghar Ka Khaana'!