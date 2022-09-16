To kickstart a good weekend, we bring you a viral clip that will definitely melt your heart. During a traditional Chilean dance performance, a family noticed their daughter grooving happily without a dance partner. The father jumped into the stage as a collaborator and danced along with his daughter to accompany her. The video has sent the internet in awe, with netizens hailing the father as "Dad of the Year". Hero Dad Saves Two Children From Drowning in Strong Current of Nagavali River in Rayagada.

That's So Sweet!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Good News Movement (@goodnews_movement)

