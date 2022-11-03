Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 3 (ANI): Actor Sunny Deol on Thursday took a stroll down memory lane and recalled visiting the sets of his father Dharmendra's film 'Ankhen'.

Taking to Instagram, Sunny dropped a throwback picture in which he and his sister are seen touching a tiger that was required for a scene on the set.

"Fearless sister and brother on the sets of film ANKHAN my dads film. Best spy film. Watch it and tell me," he captioned the post.

Sunny and his sister's childhood picture garnered several likes and comments.

"Love you," Sunny's brother and actor Bobby Deol commented.

"Paaji aap toh shuru se fearless hai," a fan commented.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sunny will be seen in 'Apne 2', which will also star his father Dharmendra, son Karan and brother Bobby.

Directed by Anil Sharma, the upcoming film is the sequel to the much-loved family drama 'Apne', which was released in 2007. The film, which revolves around the importance of family bonds, also starred Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Katrina Kaif.

Sunny also has Soorya in his kitty. Reportedly, the film is a Hindi remake of the Malayalam crime thriller 'Joseph'. In April, he unveiled his look from the film in which he was seen sitting on a staircase, looking lost in some deep thoughts. (ANI)

