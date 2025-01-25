New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): Renowned stand-up comedian Rusell Howard is set to perform in India on February 8 and 9. Ahead of his debut show in India, the comedian shared his excitement about visiting a local comedy club in Mumbai which he believes will help him prepare jokes for his performance.

Russell Howard is known for his hit shows like 'The Russell Howard Hour' (Sky) and 'Russell Howard's Good News '(BBC). Organised by DeadAnt, a media and entertainment company, Russell Howard is set to perform in Bengaluru and Mumbai.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "I am excited about going to a local comedy club in Mumbai before I do my show. Just to soak up the vibe like standup clubs that's my Bollywood. I love it. The feeling which says that's an amazing bloke, what jokes that girl has, that is what I love the most."

"You kind of do your local research beforehand and you just can't replicate what an Indian comedy audience is gonna be like if you are in Denmark, England or any other place. You have to be there. Whenever I go to a new place, I like to go to a comedy club to try stuff out so that the actual show can be as good as it can be. You can also get a feel for it, for the audience, just the vibe. I have always done it in Australia, America," he added.

"You have got to be like taking swings before the actual show. It's just like training for a football game," added Russell.

Russell will perform on 8 February 2025 in Mumbai at Sophia Bhabha Auditorium and on 9 February 2025 in Bengaluru at Good Shepherd Auditorium.

Russell criticised those comedians who deliver the same sets of jokes in every country, and said each place adds its flavours to the jokes which makes the show relatable and entertaining.

"It's just exciting. You just go through and you spend time in the country. You need to feel it out to know what's funny. It's more exciting than worrying. I always try to make it unique to the place. Many comic repeats the same monologue wherever they are. It's just not my style. So, I am really excited to dive in and see what I find funny and you find it funny the way I do."

'The Russell Howard Hour' show star further shared that he would love to watch a cricket game in India to witness the craze of the audience.

"I would love to go to a cricket game in India. I have been to cricket games in Australia and England. I would love to see what audiences are like in Indian cricket." said Russell. (ANI)

