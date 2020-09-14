Los Angeles, Sep 14 (PTI) BBC Four's flagship international documentary strand, Storyville, has ordered a feature-length documentary on Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi.

The documentary, produced by Brook Lapping, will investigate what became of Gaddafi's immense wealth in the aftermath of the Arab Spring, which ended his reign.

Titled “The Search for Gaddafi's Billions”, the 90-minute documentary will follow two Dutch journalists, Misha Wessel and Thomas Blom, as they get into the “mysterious world of spies, special forces and political insiders who are hunting Gaddafi's cash”.

“The dark story of Muammar al-Gaddafi, and what happened to the billions he amassed and stashed outside Libya during his lifetime is shrouded in mystery.

“As the Libyan people, robbed of vast reserves that Gaddafi took for himself, remain impoverished and locked in a power vacuum, two competing groups mount a hunt for the twelve and a half billion dollars, that Gaddafi hid in South Africa,” said Mandy Chang, commissioning editor for BBC Storyville.

The film is co-produced by ZDF/Arte and Brook Lapping in association with Gebruder Beetz Filmproduktion. PTI

