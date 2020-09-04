Los Angeles, Sep 4 (PTI) NBC is developing a father-daughter murder mystery drama with "Blindspot" creator Martin Gero.

The show has been written by Alex Berger and follows a dogged young reporter, who after witnessing the murder of her sister, launches an investigation to find the people responsible.

She enlists the help of her estranged father – a legendary but reclusive investigative journalist, reported Deadline.

The project hails from Universal TV, where Gero and his Quinn's House are under an overall deal.

Gero and Berger will also serve as executive producers.

