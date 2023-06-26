The popular culture and lifestyle show has now been on the air for two decades, and is set to continue to reinvent itself and celebrate cultural creativity.On June 30, 2003, a new era began at Deutsche Welle as Euromaxx went on the air.

For the first time, a TV magazine was dedicated to the subject of culture and lifestyle in both Germany and in Europe, presenting creative minds and innovations in an entertaining yet informative way.

The program also explained traditions and quirky customs from a wide variety of regions and countries. Initially, the show was broadcast in German and English. Spanish and Arabic were added in 2012.

'Downright revolutionary'

Rolf Rische, Head of Culture & Documentaries at DW, describes how he developed the format twenty years ago.

"I believe it is our job to also show the beautiful side of life and stories of success. It also seems clear to me that our users don't just want to be informed about problems and conflicts," Rische said.

Combined with an ethos of freedom, this philosophy has underpinned the program's enduring success.

"This seemingly apolitical format also conveys messages and perspectives that in some places would be considered downright revolutionary," said Rische. "For example, when we address gender equality or LGBT+ rights. Euromaxx doesn't just stand for fun and the joys of life. It also stands for freedom."

Following these principles, the show has constantly reinvented itself with new series and a fresh design.

Award-winning lifestyle format

From the very beginning, reporters have travelled all over Europe, met with important cultural figures, tasted culinary specialties, or embarked on exciting adventures. And there have always been special highlights: In 2009, Euromaxx went on a summer tour of five European cities. And in 2018, celebrities such as Pritzker Prize winner David Chipperfield and fashion designer Lavinia Biagiotti co-hosted special Euromaxx editions.

Over the years, the magazine has received numerous international awards for its series and individual contributions, as well as for its design concept.

And of course, Euromaxx has long been represented on all major social media platforms such as YouTube, Instagram and Facebook, where it regularly receives millions of clicks.

What's next?

"Euromaxx will continue to cover entertaining and inspiring stories from all over Europe. In doing so, we will also continue to evolve with our formats and modern storytelling," said Melanie von Marschalck, Head of DW Lifestyle on Demand.

"The Euromaxx brand represents Europe in its continuous stream of cultural creativity."

