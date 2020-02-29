Expelled AIADMK MP Sasikala Pushpa Joins BJP in Chennai

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Feb 29 (ANI): Rajya Sabha MP from Tamil Nadu Sasikala Pushpa, who was expelled from AIADMK in 2016, joined the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) here on Saturday.The decision comes at a time when Sasikala's tenure in the Upper House of Parliament is about to end in a few months, besides, Tamil Nadu Assembly elections scheduled for next year.Sasikala, late Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa's close aide, is also being probed in a disproportionate assets case by the Income Tax (IT) department. (ANI)

