New Delhi, December 8: A young man was stabbed to death in East Delhi's Shakarpur area on Sunday evening, prompting a full-scale police investigation. The incident took place on December 7 at around 5:28 PM, when a PCR call alerted authorities about a stabbing incident near Ram Tent House in the Main Market. The caller informed police that his brother had been attacked.

A team from Shakarpur police station rushed to the location, where they found blood scattered on the road and a crowd gathered at the spot. Local enquiry revealed that the injured victim had already been taken to Patel Hospital by relatives and was later referred to LNJP Hospital due to his critical condition. Delhi Shocker: Man Shot Dead in Aya Nagar Over ‘Family Enmity’ (Watch Video).

Youth Stabbed to Death in Delhi

Delhi: In East Delhi’s Shakarpur market, 22-year-old Dev is fatally stabbed over a personal dispute, causing panic locally. Police have launched an investigation, and the exact motive will be determined after further inquiry pic.twitter.com/jxebSxfylj — IANS (@ians_india) December 7, 2025

The victim was identified as 22-year-old Dev Kumar, a resident of Shakarpur Khas. He had sustained multiple sharp-edged injuries on his right thigh. Medical examination revealed three clean incised wounds despite efforts. Dev Kumar was declared dead at LNJP Hospital.

Police questioned the relatives who transported him to the hospital. According to them, Dev Kumar reportedly indicated during the ambulance ride that he had been stabbed by a known person from the locality. However, no independent eyewitness has been found at the crime scene or hospital so far, making the case more challenging. Delhi Shocker: Wife Sedates Husband With Sleeping Pills, Lover Electrocutes Him to Death.

Based on preliminary findings, medical opinion, and the statement of relatives, an FIR under Section 103 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at the PS Shakarpur. The body has been moved to the LNJP mortuary for post-mortem examination. Police teams are now actively investigating the sequence of events, scanning the area for CCTV footage and working to identify and apprehend the accused. The police are also looking to recover the murder weapon used to stab the victim in the crime. The probe is ongoing.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)