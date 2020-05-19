Facebook's New AI-based Product Recognition System

Washington D.C. [USA], May 19 (ANI): Facebook is all set to launch an artificial intelligence-based "universal product recognition model" which will identify all types of consumer goods ranging from furniture to fashion and cars. According to The Verge, this step is the first to make products in every image on Facebook become identified and shopped for. Product recognition will be the first one of the upcoming AI-powered updates coming to Facebook's e-commerce platforms.(ANI)

