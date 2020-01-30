Grand Coronation for 17th King of Princely State of Rajkot

Rajkot, Jan 30 (PTI) Mandhatasinh Jadeja was Thursday crowned as the 17th king of the over 400-year-old erstwhile princely state of Rajkot in Gujarat in a grand ceremony.

Chief minister Vijay Rupani and several state ministers attended the event.

Coronation of the new king followed the death of previous `Thakor Saheb' of Rajkot, Manoharsinh Jadeja, in 2018.

Rupani said that `Yuvraj' Mandhatasinh should be praised "as he has followed the tradition of his family and organized such a grand function for coronation".

"The ruling family of Rajkot has always upheld democracy and the rule of law," the chief minister said, recalling the contribution of Manoharsinh Jadeja to the state.

Several ministers, religious leaders and members of erstwhile royal families from other parts of the country attended the event.

The celebrations leading up to the event had started on Tuesday, during which 2,500 Rajput women set a record by performing a sword dance, entering the Guinness Book of World Records `for largest number of women dancing with swords'.

Manoharsinh, the previous king, was a five-time Congress MLA and had served as Gujarat finance minister.

Mandhatasinh, who joined the BJP in 2009, runs a chain of heritage hotels.

