Vijayawada, July 24: The fans of actor and Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister, Pawan Kalyan, are elated on the release of the film 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' on Thursday. Pawan Kalyan has a huge fan following in Andhra Pradesh, and his films are no less than a festival for his admirers. The actor's latest release, 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu Part One', sparked a similar level of celebration from his fans after the movie premiered in theatres on Thursday.

The fans of 'Kushi' actor rallied on the roads and outside the Vijayawada theatres with 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' posters as they cheered for Pawan Kalyan's latest release, as it marked the actor's return to theatres after nearly two years. He was last seen in the film 'OG'. They were seen wearing shirts with Pawan Kalyan's photo imprint and were heard chanting slogans as they celebrated the release of 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu'. The fans were dancing outside the theatres, as seen in the visuals covered by ANI. Pawan Kalyan Starrer 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' Released, Fans Celebrate Across Andhra.

Set in the 17th century, 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' is a period drama that follows the story of an outlaw who rises up against oppression for the people of his land. The movie is directed by Jyothi Krishna and was written by Radha Krishna Jagarlamudu, Sai Madhav Burra, and Abhimanyu Srivastava. The narrative is rooted in a time when power struggles and revolutions shaped the course of history. Pawan Kalyan Says 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' is About Koh-i-Noor Heist, Highlights Aurangzeb's Tyranny.

Fans Celebrate the Release of Pawan Kalyan's First Pan-India Movie 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu'

#WATCH | Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh: Fans celebrate the release of Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM and actor Pawan Kalyan’s first pan-India movie 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu'. pic.twitter.com/l356GOv2Sc — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2025

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: Fans of actor and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan dance and celebrate as they gather outside movie theatres in Parvathipuram Manyam district for the premier show of his film 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu'. pic.twitter.com/hulK0v7O4h — ANI (@ANI) July 23, 2025

Pawan Kalyan plays the lead role of 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu', a character that will see him portray a warrior who fights for justice in a turbulent era. 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' will be released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. The film also features Bollywood actor Bobby Deol in a crucial role. The film's music, composed by Academy Award and Golden Globe winner MM Keeravani, is another highlight. The movie is produced by A. Dayakar Rao and presented by AM Rathnam.

