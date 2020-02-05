HC Refuses to Interfere with Search Warrant Against Ex- Minister

Chennai, Feb 5 (PTI): In a setback to former Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji, the Madras High Court on Wednesday refused any relief over a warrant issued by a magistrate to conduct searches in his residence in connection with an alleged job scam.

Refusing to entertain an urgent mention made by Balaji's counsel, Justice PD Audikesavalu said he would confine himself only to the anticipatory bail application filed by the former Minister and cannot hear the plea against the search warrant issued by a Magistrate court.

He directed the counsel to file an appropriate petition before the appropriate forum.

The issue pertains to a complaint against Balaji, now a DMK MLA, with the Central Crime Branch police alleging that when he was the transport minister in the AIADMK government he along with his associates had duped job-seekers to the tune of Rs 2.31 crore after promising jobs in the state transport corporation.

Apprehending arrest in the case, Balaji moved the anticipatory bail application.

Admitting the application and as an interim relief, Justice Audikesavalu orally instructed the CCB not to harass Balaji.

On Wednesday, when the court commenced its proceedings post lunch, the former Minister's counsel made a mention before Justice Audikesavalu that police were taking coercive steps by affixing search notice at his residence directing him to appear before the investigating officer on February 6 and to open the lock of his house here.

Opposing the same, public prosecutor A Natarajan submitted the CCB had obtained appropriate order from the jurisdictional magistrate to conduct the search.

"This search is a part of the investigation and the police had informed in the notice that either Balaji or his authorised representative can be present during the search procedure. Therefore, no coercive step is taken," he said.

Recording the same, the court refused any relief to the petitioner.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)