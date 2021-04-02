Upset to hear about her friend and colleague's health update, veteran actor Hema Malini, on Friday wished a speedy recovery to Kirron Kher on her social media. The Dream Girl of Bollywood took to her Twitter account and noted, "Kirron Kher is a dear friend & colleague in both the film and as well as in politics. Kirron Kher Diagnosed With Multiple Myeloma: Parineeti Chopra, Neetu Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty and Others Wish the Veteran Actress a Speedy Recovery.

V upset to hear she is unwell & in hospital. I pray for her fast recovery & hope to see her with all of us soon. Anupam Ji prayers for u to be strong & by her side so that she recovers quickly," using a folded hands emoticon. Kirron Kher and Hema Malini worked together in the 2004 romantic drama 'Veer-Zara'. They both are also the members of Bharatiya Janata Party and have been serving as Members of the Lok Sabha since 2014. Kirron Kher Diagnosed With Multiple Myeloma, Husband Anupam Kher Tweets That She Is Undergoing Treatment and Will Come Out Stronger.

On a related note, Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Thursday shared a health update about his wife and actor Kirron Kher stating that she has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer and is currently 'undergoing treatment'. The 'Hotel Mumbai' star took to Twitter and released a statement which was from Anupam and his son Sikandar. The actor revealed that Kirron is undergoing treatment for the disease and 'will come out of this stronger.

"Just so that rumours don't get the better of a situation Sikandar and I would like to inform everyone that Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. She is currently undergoing treatment and we are sure she will come out of this stronger than before," wrote the 'Saraansh' actor.

Stating that the 'Singh Is Kinng' actor is under doctor's observation, he added, "We are very blessed that she is being looked after by a phenomenal set of doctors. She's always been a fighter and takes things head-on. She's all heart and that's why she has so many people that love her."

Check Out Hema Malini's Tweet For Kirron Kher:

Kirron Kher is a dear friend & colleague in both the film ind as well as in politics. V upset to hear she is unwell & in hospital. I pray for her fast recovery & hope to see her with all of us soon. Anupam ji prayers for u to be strong & by her side so that she recovers quickly🙏 — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) April 2, 2021

Urging his fans to keep on showering love and prayers for Kirron's speedy recovery, he said, "so keep sending your love to her in your prayers and in your heart. She is well on her way to recovery and we thank everyone for their support and love. Anupam and Sikandar" Scores of fans of the celebrity couple expressed concern and wished Kirron a speedy recovery in the comments.On the professional front, Kirron was last seen in 'Khoobsurat' directed by Shashanka Ghosh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)