HMSI Reports Zero Domestic Sales in April

New Delhi, May 2 (PTI) Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Saturday said it sold zero units in the domestic market last month as its production and sales network remained closed due to nationwide lockdown.

The company's domestic sales last month stood at nil as all four production facilities suspended operations from March 22 till now following lockdown guidelines issued by the government, HMSI said in a statement.

The two-wheeler major, however, exported 2,630 two-wheelers during the period, it added.

"Since suspending operations in this unprecedented crisis, Honda is taking strong measures for business continuity, safeguarding health & wellbeing of Staff, families & communities at large," HMSI Director – Sales & Marketing Yadvinder Singh Guleria said.

During lockdown the company continues skilling-up workforce and dealer staff with various e-learning modules, he added.

"Preparations are on to resume operations after receiving respective approvals from the government while re-aligning with supply-chain constraints and evolving market sentiments," Guleria said.

