Hyderabad Markets Packed with Herbal Colours This Holi

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 9 (ANI): As more and more people are becoming wary of chemical-based colours and toxicants in it, there is a high demand for natural or herbal colours in the markets here. "We keep all kinds of colours, including Gulal and herbal colours which do not have any chemicals or adulterated substances. People are giving good response and are buying herbal colours," said B Lakshman, a colour vendor.Santosh, a local, said that the colours available in the market this year are safer as compared to those last year."Compared to last year the products available this year are safe for the children. But the adults are always concerned. The herbal and eco-friendly colours are available now," Santosh said.However, he said that his daughter is not interested in celebrating Holi this year due to the fear of coronavirus. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)