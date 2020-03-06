I Just Hate Playing India: Megan Schutt on Final Against India

Melbourne [Australia], Mar 6 (ANI): Ahead of the summit clash against India in the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, Australia pacer Megan Schutt said she hates playing against India as openers Shefali Verma and Smriti Mandhana know how to tackle her."I just hate playing India - they've got the wood over me. Smriti and Verma have got me covered. That six Shafali hit me for in the tri-series was probably the biggest one I've ever been hit for," Schutt said.The 27-year-old bowler said it will be difficult to bowl in the powerplay as the Indian pair find her easy to play."There are obviously some plans we're going to revisit as bowlers. Clearly, I'm not the best match-up to those two in the Powerplay. They find me quite easy to play," Schutt said."We're at that Final we've been talking about for so long and against India, which is super fitting considering the tri-series we had. It couldn't really be a bigger challenge for us," she added.The final of the tournament will be played at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on March 8. (ANI).

