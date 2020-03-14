IPL 2020 Could Be Truncated Affair, Says BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly (Photo Credits: IANS)

Mumbai, March 14: Suspended till April 15 owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 13th edition of IPL can only be a truncated one provided the situation improves, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said on Saturday.

The Indian Cricket Board on Friday postponed the start of this year's IPL from March 29 to April 15 in wake of the pandemic, which has caused massive upheaval across the globe. IPL Governing Council Meets Team Owners, Reportedly Explores Six-Seven Options for Conducting Indian Premier League 2020.

Asked if the cash-rich event could be a curtailed one, Ganguly said, "It will happen, because if it is April 15, then, in any case 15 days are gone, it has to be truncated. How truncated, how many games, I can't say at the moment." Ganguly, a decorated former India captain, was speaking to reporters after the end of the IPL Governing Council meeting here.

