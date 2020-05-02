IMFL Worth Rs 3 Crore Seized in Sonipat, 3 Arrested

Chandigarh, May 2 (PTI) The Haryana Police on Saturday arrested three persons with 62,400 bottles of Indian-made foreign liquor worth an estimated Rs 3 crore in Sonipat district, a spokesperson said.

The liquor bottles were being transported in trucks in 5,200 boxes, he said.

The liquor was seized following a tip-off received by the state police's Special Task Force (STF), the Haryana Police spokesperson said in a statement here.

"Soon after getting a secret input from an informer about the illegal transportation of liquor in a few trucks which had halted near a dhaba in Murthal, the police team immediately raided the location and seized a total of 5,200 boxes of IMFL from different trucks," he said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the seized liquor was being illegally transported from Derabassi in Punjab for supply in different parts of Delhi. The estimated value of seized liquor is around Rs 3 crore, he added.

The spokesperson said the accused have been identified as Manjit Singh, a resident of Ajrabar, Patiala; Balwinder Singh of Mubarkpur, Mohali; and Devender Singh of Derabassi, Punjab.

A case under relevant sections of the Excise Act has been registered against the accused at the Murthal police station, he said.

On April 18, the Haryana Police had seized over 12,000 liquor bottles from two trucks in Jhajjar and Kaithal districts.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)