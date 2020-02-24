India All out for 191 in Second Innings of Opening Test Against New Zealand

Wellington, Feb 24 (PTI) India were all out for 191 in their second innings of the first Test against New Zealand here on Monday, leaving the hosts with only nine runs to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Resuming on overnight 144 for four in their second innings, India lost the wickets of Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari for the addition of only four runs to put the Kiwis on the top.

The fall of Ravichandran Ashwin, trapped by Tim Southee, left the visitors reeling at 162 for seven, still trailing by 21 runs on a Basin Reverse pitch where the Indian batsmen were severely tested by Trent Boult and company.

Returning from an injury he sustained during last year's Boxing Day Test against Australia, Boult finished with figures of 4/39, while his pace partner Southee picked up five wickets for 61 runs.

Brief scores:

India: 165 all out & 191 all out in 81 overs (Mayank Agarwal 58; Trent Boult 4/39, Tim Southee 5/61).

New Zealand: 348 all out in 100.2 overs (Kane Williamson 89, Ross Taylor 44, Kyle Jamieson 44; Ishant Sharma 5/68, Ravichandran Ashwin 3/99). PTI

