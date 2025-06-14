Ambala, Jun 14 (PTI) One person was killed and five others were injured when a canter truck rammed into a roadside stall here on Saturday, police said.

The driver of the canter truck lost control over the vehicle and it rammed into the "chabeel" stall set up on the Ambala-Ludhiana Highway near Ambala city, they said.

A "chabeel" stall is a temporary stand or booth set up, particularly during the summer months, to offer free, sweet and chilled drinks to the public.

Many vehicles parked there also came under the canter's grip and were badly damaged, police said.

There was a lot of commotion at the spot after the accident and the injured were taken to Ambala's Civil Hospital, police said.

Two of the injured were later referred to the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh due to their serious condition.

The deceased identified as Firoz, a resident of Saharanpur, was going to Kharar along with his relative on a bike, police said.

In view of a hot summer day, they had halted at the stall to drink the sweet water, they said.

The canter driver has been arrested and the matter is being further investigated, police said.

