New Delhi, Apr 27 (PTI) Eleven judicial officers and two advocates were on Thursday elevated as additional judges and judges in four high courts, including Delhi.

Separately, while Justice Sanjeev Prakash Sharma was transferred from the Patna High Court to the Punjab and Haryana HC, Justice Atul Sreedharan of the Madhya Pradesh HC stood transferred to the Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

Also Read | UP Nikay Chunav 2023: 86 Candidates Declared Elected Unopposed in Upcoming Municipal Polls.

The 13 fresh appointments were made in the high courts of Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted about the appointments and transfers.

Also Read | Operation Kaveri: Indians Evacuated From Sudan Arrive in Delhi, Chant 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', 'Narendra Modi Zindabad' Slogans (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)