Port Blair, Nov 13 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands mounted to 4,507 as 13 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said on Friday.

The death toll rose to 61 after a patient succumbed to the disease in the Union Territory, he said.

Three new patients have travel history, while 10 fresh infections were detected during contract tracing, the official said.

Fifteen more people were cured of the disease on Thursday, taking the total number of recoveries in the archipelago to 4,282, he said.

The Union Territory has 164 active coronavirus cases, the official said.

The Andaman and Nicobar administration has so far sent 1,03,599 samples for COVID-19 tests, of which 1,03,438 reports have been received, he added.

