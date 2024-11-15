Thane, Nov 15 (PTI) At least 15 illegal firearms and 28 cartridges have been seized in Maharashtra's Thane district since the model code of conduct came into force for the state polls on October 15, police said on Friday.

Teams from the crime branch, anti-extortion cell, and the central crime unit were involved in the seizures in different parts of the district, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Shivraj Patil said.

Firearms and cartridges were valued at Rs 7 lakh, he said.

The official said the police also busted 18 illicit liquor brewing joints during this period and destroyed stock worth Rs 25.3 lakh.

The police have intensified patrolling ahead of the November 20 state elections, and the drive against illegal activities will continue, he said.

