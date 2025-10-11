Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], October 11 (ANI): Justice Alok Verma of the Uttarakhand High Court has recused himself from hearing a contempt petition filed by IFS officer Sanjiv Chaturvedi against members of the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) and its registry.

This marks the 16th instance of a judge recusing themselves from Chaturvedi's cases, sparking concerns about judicial impartiality and access to justice for whistleblowers. This case has set a precedent in Indian judicial history, with an unprecedented number of judges recusing themselves from a single individual's cases.

Two Supreme Court judges, four High Court judges, two lower court judges, and eight CAT judges, including a former chairman, have recused themselves from hearing Chaturvedi's cases.

Most recusal orders don't specify reasons, fueling speculation about potential biases or pressures. Chaturvedi's case highlights the challenges faced by whistleblowers in securing justice, as many judges are hesitant to preside over their cases.

The order passed by Justice Alok Verma on October 8th reads, 'List before another Bench.' The order, like previous recusal orders does not mention any specific reason for recusal.

On September 26, Senior Judge of the Uttarakhand High Court, Justice Ravindra Maithani, stepped aside from hearing a contempt case.

"List before another Bench of which I (Ravindra Maithani, J.) am not a Member," Justice Maithani directed in his order dated September 26, without citing any reason.

Before him, Justice Rakesh Thapliyal had recused himself in May 2020 from hearing Chaturvedi's case related to the summoning of documents for his anti-corruption investigation as Chief Vigilance Officer, AIIMS, in his Appraisal Report case.

Justice Manoj Tiwari documents from the Appointment Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) regarding his central deputation case in February 2024.

Justice Verma had been hearing cases of Chaturvedi upto August 29, in a Division Bench headed by the Chief Justice of Uttarakhand High Court.

This is the sixth Judicial recusal this year in Chaturvedi's case, with two CAT judges- Harvinder Oberai and B Anand, recusing in February 2025 and ACJM Neha Kushwaha, recusing in April 2025, apart from two High Court Judges.

This year, in April 2025, Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Neha Kushwaha had recused from hearing the defamation case filed by Chaturvedi against CAT judge Manish Garg, citing her 'previous family relations ' with another CAT judge, DS Mahra.

Earlier, in year 2018, in a similar matter, Uttarakhand High Court had passed orders that matter related to downgrading of his Appraisal Report by then Union Health Minister, JP Nadda to be heard at the Nainital Circuit Bench only and had imposed a cost of Rs 25000 on the Central Government, which was insisting for hearing of this case at the Delhi Bench of CAT. The Apex Court upheld this order.

In November 2013, the then Supreme Court judge Justice Ranjan Gogoi had recused himself from hearing a case filed by Chaturvedi demanding a CBI investigation into the role of then Chief Minister of Haryana, Bhupender Singh Hooda and other senior politicians and bureaucrats of the state in various corruption cases allegedly exposed by him, as well as his harassment.

In April 2018, a Shimla court judge had recused himself from hearing of a defamation case filed by Vineet Chowdhary, the then Chief Secretary of Himachal Pradesh, against Chaturvedi. This defamation case was filed after Chaturvedi had sent a status report of cases of alleged financial irregularity investigated by him as CVO, AIIMS, to the Government of Himachal Pradesh.

In March 2019, the then Chairman, Central Administrative Tribunal Delhi, Justice L Narasimhan Reddy, had recused himself from hearing cases related to various transfer petitions of Chaturvedi, citing certain 'unfortunate developments'.

In November 2023, a Bench of CAT Judges consisting of Mr Manish Garg and Chchabilendra Roul had also recused from hearing his case regarding the summoning of documents from the Appointment Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) regarding empanelment at the level of Joint Secretary. This year, in January, another CAT Judge, Justice Rajeev Joshi, had also recused himself from hearing his Central Deputation case before the Lokpal. (ANI)

