Raipur, Nov 12 (PTI) Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 infection count surged to 2,07,740 on Thursday after 1,817 people tested positive for the viral infection, an official said.

With 20 new fatalities, the death toll climbed to 2,527, he said.

The number of recovered patients in the state reached 1,85,152.

A total of 245 people were discharged from various hospitals while 1,464 patients completed their home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 20,061 active cases, the official informed.

Raipur district reported 155 new cases, taking its total count to 43,056, including 628 deaths.

Raigarh district recorded 215 new cases, Janjgir- Champa 169, Bilaspur 136, Rajnandgaon 125, Korba 123 and Balod 123 among other districts, he said.

"Of the latest fatalities, 12 took place on Thursday, seven on Wednesday and another on November 10," the official added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 2,07,740, New cases 1,817, Death toll 2,527, Recovered 1,85,152, Active cases 20,061, People tested so far 20,94,951.

