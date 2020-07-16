Dehradun, Jul 16 (PTI) Uttarakhand reported 199 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, one of the highest single-day increase in infections in the state since the pandemic began.

So far, 50 people have died from the infection while 3,982 cases have been reported.

Also Read | Haryana Government Allows State Govt Employees With 50% Physical Disabilities To Work From Home: Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on July 16, 2020.

According to a state health department bulletin, Udham Singh Nagar district reported the highest 91 cases on Thursday, followed by Nainital (34); Haridwar (30); Dehradun (27); Tehri (10); Chamoli (3); Pauri (3); and Champawat (1).

Till now, 2,995 patients have recovered from the disease while 33 have migrated out of the state, it said, adding that currently the state has 904 active cases. PTI ALM RDK RDK 07162145 NNNNposited with the Income Tax department, they added.

Also Read | Mumbai Building Collapse: Four Killed, 13 People Rescued by NDRF, CM Uddhav Thackeray Inspects Relief Works.

A senior officer of the administration has recommended a probe against the IAS officer as per the government rules before imposing any penalty, the sources said.

He has also recommended issuance of warning letter to the officer and closure of the case without informing the matter to the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), they said

However, Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu has refused to close the case before a probe by the DoPT, the sources said.

The Lt Governor administration has taken a serious note for “hiding” the issue from the DoPT and instructed for ordering a probe into it.

Earlier in June, the administration had written to the DoPT to take action against an IAS officer who allegedly tried to prevent the Amarnath Shrine Board officials from undertaking "pratham pooja" (first prayer) for Amarnath yatra.

This was for the first time in many years that the J and K administration has made a complaint to the DoPT against a bureaucrat, sources had said then.

The sources said that the J and K administration is yet to receive any formal reply on action taken by the DoPT over the issue.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)