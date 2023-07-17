New Delhi, Jul 17 (PTI) Two men have been arrested for allegedly robbing a man working at a pharmaceutical company of Rs 65 lakh at gunpoint in northwest Delhi's Mangolpuri, police said on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Ranbir Dahiya (27), a resident of Rohini Sector-2, and Ankur Mann (32), a resident of Rohini Sector-3, they said.

According to police, the incident took place on July 7 when the complainant along with a driver was going to drop the money at Pushpanjali Enclave when the two armed assailants on a scooter waylaid them. They then took away the cash bag from the complainant after firing in the air.

A case was registered in this regard on July 8, they said.

Police analysed over 300 CCTV cameras to identify the accused.

"While Dahiya was nabbed from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, Mann was apprehended from Alipur in Delhi," Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Harendra Singh said.

The accused told police that they shared the loot among themselves. While Dahiya purchased a second hand car, Mann spent some amount at Mount Abu in leisure, the DCP said.

The second hand car, a sophisticated weapon used in the offence, two live cartridges, a scooter and cash worth around Rs 56 lakh were seized from their possession, police added.

